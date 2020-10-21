LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.61. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

