Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley Securities lowered their price target on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NYSE MCS opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Marcus has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Marcus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Marcus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

