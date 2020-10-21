Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:MMND opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.10. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites.

