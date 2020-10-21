nVent Electric plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

nVent Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 48.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

