Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Obseva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Obseva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Obseva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.59.

OBSV stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. Obseva has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $113.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Obseva by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Obseva by 345.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Obseva by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Obseva by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Obseva by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

Analyst Recommendations for Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Comments


