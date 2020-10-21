ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 21st (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:ORIC) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, October 21st. ORIC Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 24th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIC. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

