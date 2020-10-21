Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $141.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 53.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

