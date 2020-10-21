Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.57 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,829,000 after buying an additional 1,883,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after buying an additional 1,398,656 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 117,989.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,180,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 1,179,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,206,000 after buying an additional 1,044,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

