Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 36,469 shares of company stock worth $45,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTMN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

