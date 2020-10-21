Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTMN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.
