Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) (ASX:PBP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) (ASX:PBP) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.
About Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX)
