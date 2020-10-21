Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) (ASX:PBP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) (ASX:PBP) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) alerts:

About Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX)

Probiotec Limited engages in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and nutraceutical products in Australia and internationally. The company provides contract manufacturing services for solid dose tablets, capsules, and caplets; tablets coating; blister packing; liquids, creams, gels, and ointments and suspensions; powders and powder blending; and sprays, as well as manufacturing and packaging of finished doses.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probiotec Limited (PBP.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.