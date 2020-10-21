Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PPT)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Dividend History for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit