Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

