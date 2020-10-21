Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

