Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REXR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

REXR stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.80, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

