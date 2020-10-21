Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA opened at $142.28 on Friday. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $151.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $50,743,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 233.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.