Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

BFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of BFS opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $594.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.94. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Saul Centers by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Saul Centers by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Saul Centers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Saul Centers by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

