Short Interest in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Decreases By 17.4%

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,830,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the September 15th total of 17,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. As a group, analysts expect that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 554.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

