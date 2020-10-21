Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $24.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 126.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

