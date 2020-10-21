SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $9.44 on Friday. SLM has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.28). SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $348.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $210,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter worth $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 41.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 128,535 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $489,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 838.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,023,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,026 shares during the period.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

