STM Group Plc (STM.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
STM stock opened at GBX 27.38 ($0.36) on Wednesday. STM Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.40.
STM Group Plc (STM.L) Company Profile
