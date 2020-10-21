STM Group Plc (STM.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc (STM.L) (LON:STM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STM stock opened at GBX 27.38 ($0.36) on Wednesday. STM Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 43.60 ($0.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.40.

STM Group Plc (STM.L) Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

