The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ANDE. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Andersons from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

The Andersons stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

