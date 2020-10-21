Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.76-2.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trinseo from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.57.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

