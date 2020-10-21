TWC Tech Holdings II Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Quiet Period Will End on October 21st

TWC Tech Holdings II’s (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 21st. TWC Tech Holdings II had issued 52,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 11th. The total size of the offering was $525,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TWC Tech Holdings II’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS TWCTU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. TWC Tech Holdings II has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.83.

About TWC Tech Holdings II

There is no company description available for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp.

