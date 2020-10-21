ValuEngine Downgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

SCMWY opened at $52.55 on Friday. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

