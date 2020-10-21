ValuEngine Downgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.
SCMWY opened at $52.55 on Friday. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.30.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.
