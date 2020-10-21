ValuEngine Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

HI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NYSE HI opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $102,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 49.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 69.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

