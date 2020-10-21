ValuEngine Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APVO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of APVO opened at $7.19 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.35% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

