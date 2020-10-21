ValuEngine Upgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $66.57 on Friday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.