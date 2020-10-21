Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.73.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $18.97 on Friday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Vipshop by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.