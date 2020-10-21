Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.
Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
