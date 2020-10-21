Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.