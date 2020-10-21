Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

