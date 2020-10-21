Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

