Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wipro had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 17.66%.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

