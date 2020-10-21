Zacks Investment Research Lowers IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of IMPUY stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.93.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

