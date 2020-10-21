Zacks Investment Research Lowers IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

