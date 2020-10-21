Zacks Investment Research Lowers Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.09.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $75.73 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,955,858 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 547.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,171,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,106,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.