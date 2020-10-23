$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will announce earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Edward Jones began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $166,021.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,136 shares of company stock valued at $15,770,640 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $152.30 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

