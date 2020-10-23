$5.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to announce $5.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.69 billion. Southern posted sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $20.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.13 billion to $21.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 77,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,116. Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

