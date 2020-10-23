Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,195 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after buying an additional 82,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 259,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,733. The firm has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

