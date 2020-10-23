Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 50,100 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.12. 60,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,535,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.