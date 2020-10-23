Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $24.62 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after purchasing an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.74. 67,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,696,013. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.