Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 120.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,797. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.32 and its 200 day moving average is $254.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

