Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 68.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,437 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 19.9% in the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 228,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,621,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $216,701,000 after acquiring an additional 102,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Intel stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.03. 1,705,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,738,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

