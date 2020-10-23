Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.1% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after buying an additional 2,727,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Adobe by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,565,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $482.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,131. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $488.10 and its 200 day moving average is $426.27. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total value of $1,739,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,376 shares of company stock valued at $24,239,528 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

