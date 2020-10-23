Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €208.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €207.00 ($243.53).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA:ALV opened at €161.32 ($189.79) on Monday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €171.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €173.14.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.