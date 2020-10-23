Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3,436.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on coronavirus-led spike in online orders. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales is driving the top-line growth. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is a major positive. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remains a tailwind. Further, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS portfolio is contributing well. Additionally, improving Alexa skills and features are positives. Also, expanding smart home products offerings are tailwinds. Notably. the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses might hurt the company’s profitability in the near term. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,440.47.

AMZN stock opened at $3,176.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,591.03 billion, a PE ratio of 122.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,185.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,841.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

