Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $834,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,922 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.90. 27,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,517. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.88.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.