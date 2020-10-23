Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 166.41% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
Shares of AVXL opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.59. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
