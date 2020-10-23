Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) PT Raised to $14.00 at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 166.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of AVXL opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.59. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

