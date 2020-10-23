Aptose Biosciences’ (APTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.84.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $507.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

