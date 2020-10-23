AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 6,300 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.31) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,421.18 ($110.02).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,918 ($103.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,400.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,408.83. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a PE ratio of 48.59.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

