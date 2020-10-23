Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 316,216 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $90,163,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 638.7% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,259. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

